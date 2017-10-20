Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)
BIFF.L on London Stock Exchange
257.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
257.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-0.29%)
-0.75 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
258.25
258.25
Open
260.00
260.00
Day's High
260.00
260.00
Day's Low
250.50
250.50
Volume
1,391,944
1,391,944
Avg. Vol
661,469
661,469
52-wk High
260.00
260.00
52-wk Low
166.00
166.00
About
Biffa plc is engaged in waste management business. The Company is engaged in collection, treatment, processing and disposal of waste and recyclable materials, as well as related work in the production and sale of energy derived from waste and the sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals and plastic. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£643.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|250.00
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.33
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.30
|15.18