Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

BRIEF-Biocon says US FDA completes inspection with no observations for Vishakhapatnam facility * Says Biocon's facility in Vishakhapatnam completes USFDA inspection with no observations

Samsung Bioepis wins EU endorsement for first Herceptin copy * Bioepis could receive 4 EU biosimilar approvals in two years

BRIEF-Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate * Says Biocon's insulins facility in Malaysia receives EU GMP compliance certificate

BRIEF-Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate * Says JDRF supports biocon study of novel, fast-acting oral insulin tregopil for type 1 diabetes treatment

India's Biocon pulls application for EU approval of two drugs Aug 16 India's Biocon Ltd has withdrawn its application seeking European Union approval for two drugs after the EU drugs regulator sought re-inspection of their production facility, sending shares down more than 8 percent.

BRIEF-Biocon incorporates Biocon Healthcare in Malaysia * Says incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Healthcare Sdn Bhd in Malaysia

Indian shares fall; Reliance Industries, pharma stocks drag Aug 4 Indian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by Reliance Industries Ltd on profit-taking, while drugmakers declined after the U.S. health regulator found quality lapses at a facility of Biocon Ltd.

BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago * June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago

BRIEF-FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab * FDA oncologic drugs advisory committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab