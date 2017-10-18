Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

BRIEF-Biomerieux Q3 sales up at ‍​1.67 billion euros * Q3 SALES EUR ‍​1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus LONDON Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a rally a day after geopolitical concern caused a drop across equity markets.

UPDATE 2-European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus * Second quarter earnings to grow 16 pct - TR (Adds closing prices)

European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus LONDON, Aug 30 Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a relief rally after geopolitical concerns caused a sharp dip across equity markets.

BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 163 million euros * IS NOW TARGETING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT

BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23% * REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Biomérieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability on VITEK® MS * BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR EXPANDED PATHOGEN IDENTIFICATION CAPABILITY ON VITEK® MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd. * SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD.

Veneto Banca says has started process to sell stake in BIM MILAN Veneto Banca, one of two troubled regional lenders Italy is winding down, said on Thursday it had started the process to sell its controlling stake in private banking group BIM .