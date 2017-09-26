ABC Arbitrage SA (BITI.PA)
BITI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
6.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
6.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.81%)
€0.05 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
€6.19
€6.19
Open
€6.20
€6.20
Day's High
€6.26
€6.26
Day's Low
€6.20
€6.20
Volume
26,131
26,131
Avg. Vol
55,057
55,057
52-wk High
€7.75
€7.75
52-wk Low
€5.73
€5.73
About
ABC Arbitrage SA is a France-based company that executes arbitrage strategies on the European, American and international financial markets. The Company’s activities across the financial markets are classed into two principal arbitrage strategies, including arbitrage without market risks, which exploits opportunities that are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€362.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.05
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|7.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-ABC Arbitrage H1 net income decreases to 12 million euros
* H1 NET INCOME EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Abc Arbitrage BSAA 2011 to be admitted to Marche Libre on May 3
* 4.7 million BSAA 2011 to be admitted at a unit price of EUR 0.45 ($0.4891) for a total value of EUR 2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)