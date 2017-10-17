Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct * Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees

India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales Oct 3 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd surged after posting strong monthly sales, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on the launch of a drug in its key U.S. market.

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y * Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.

India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati: paper BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.

Indian shares rise as markets price in a rate cut after weak GDP data Sept 1 Indian shares rose on Friday and were set for a third consecutive session of gains after much weaker-than-expected economic growth data raised hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in October.

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct * Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year