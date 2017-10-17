Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)
2,911.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs27.95 (+0.97%)
Rs2,883.25
Rs2,885.00
Rs2,923.90
Rs2,885.00
5,041
28,458
Rs3,000.30
Rs1,742.65
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs324,287.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.29
|Dividend:
|32.50
|Yield (%):
|1.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.55
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.72
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees
India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct
Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year
Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales
Oct 3 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd surged after posting strong monthly sales, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on the launch of a drug in its key U.S. market.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y
* Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.
India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati: paper
BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.
UPDATE 3-India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 bln for Ducati - paper
* Eicher believed to be only Asian firm left in auction -paper
Indian shares rise as markets price in a rate cut after weak GDP data
Sept 1 Indian shares rose on Friday and were set for a third consecutive session of gains after much weaker-than-expected economic growth data raised hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in October.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct
* Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year
Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK
Aug 8 Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.