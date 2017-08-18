Edition:
Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

409.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.80 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs418.65
Open
Rs419.75
Day's High
Rs419.90
Day's Low
Rs403.85
Volume
109,207
Avg. Vol
273,072
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Bajaj Electricals Limited is engaged in engineering and projects; power distribution, illumination and consumer durables businesses. The Company's business segments consist of Lighting; Consumer Durables; Engineering & Projects, and Others. The Lighting segment includes lamps, tubes and luminaries. The Consumer Durables segment... (more)

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,680.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.70
Dividend: 2.80
Yield (%): 0.68

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 96.25 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.16 11.32
ROE: -- 6.81 15.18

Latest News about BJEL.NS

BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order

* Says bagging of transmission line order from transmission corporation of telangana limited worth INR 3.91 billion

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals June-qtr profit down 10 pct

* India's bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter net profit 205 million rupees versus 228.7 million rupees last year

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals buys 28 pct equity shares in Starlite Lighting Ltd

* Says acquisition of 28% equity shares in starlite lighting limited

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees

May 29 2017
