Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
409.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.80 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs418.65
Open
Rs419.75
Day's High
Rs419.90
Day's Low
Rs403.85
Volume
109,207
Avg. Vol
273,072
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
About
Bajaj Electricals Limited is engaged in engineering and projects; power distribution, illumination and consumer durables businesses. The Company's business segments consist of Lighting; Consumer Durables; Engineering & Projects, and Others. The Lighting segment includes lamps, tubes and luminaries. The Consumer Durables segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,680.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.70
|Dividend:
|2.80
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|96.25
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.16
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.81
|15.18
BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order
* Says bagging of transmission line order from transmission corporation of telangana limited worth INR 3.91 billion
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals June-qtr profit down 10 pct
* India's bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter net profit 205 million rupees versus 228.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals buys 28 pct equity shares in Starlite Lighting Ltd
* Says acquisition of 28% equity shares in starlite lighting limited
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees