Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)
BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,306.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.95 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs5,315.05
Open
Rs5,343.00
Day's High
Rs5,343.00
Day's Low
Rs5,250.00
Volume
21,122
Avg. Vol
181,064
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00
About
Bajaj Finserv Limited is a holding company for various financial services businesses. The Company is engaged in the business of promoting financial services, such as finance, insurance and wealth management, through its investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Company is also engaged in the business of generating... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs844,369.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|159.13
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|0.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.63
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.44
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|14.70
|15.18
CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit up 13.2 pct
* Sept-quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2vBIjec) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv June quarter consol net profit up 21.7 pct
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 5.38 billion rupees; consol total revenue 52.34 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as md
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage: