Bankia SA (BKIA.MC)

Spain looking at placing 7 to 8 pct of Bankia shares - Economy Minister MADRID, Sept 19 Spain's bailout fund, known as the Frob, is looking at placing a package of between 7-8 percent of shares in state-held bank Bankia, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

Spain to continue Bankia privatisation soon - Bankia chairman MADRID, Sept 14 The chairman of Spain's state-controlled Bankia said on Thursday he was optimistic the national bank bailout fund (FROB) would soon continue the privatisation of the lender.

BRIEF-Bankia seen with bad loan ratio of around 8.5 pct end 2017- CEO * Says expects the lender to end 2017 with a bad loan ratio of around 8.5 percent, down from 9.1 percent at end-June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

BRIEF-Further stake sales in Bankia possible after BMN merger - CEO * Says he sees more possibilities for the government to sell further stakes in Bankia after merger with BMN.

UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia, Bankinter beat forecasts despite margin squeeze MADRID, July 26 Spanish banks Bankia and Bankinter exceeded second quarter forecasts on Wednesday, although their lending business remained under pressure from low interest rates.

BRIEF-Bankia Q2 net profit down at 210 mln euros YoY * H1 NET PROFIT 514 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 481 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Spain's Bankia posts 14 pct fall in Q2 net profit MADRID, July 26 Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Wednesday a 14.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as lending income remained pressured by low interest rates, though it beat analysts' forecasts.

Spain looks at selling more of Bankia, economy minister says BARCELONA, Spain Spain will explore the possibility of selling a further stake in state-owned Bankia later this year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC on Sunday.

UPDATE 2-Bankia pushes hard on first Spanish AT1 since Popular LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bankia is set to price its inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond through fair value, proving the market is wide open for Spanish lenders despite sub debt investors at Banco Popular being wiped out only last month.