Edition:
United States

Komercni Banka as (BKOM.PR)

BKOM.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

966.00CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.10Kč (+0.43%)
Prev Close
961.90Kč
Open
965.00Kč
Day's High
968.20Kč
Day's Low
961.30Kč
Volume
140,121
Avg. Vol
104,170
52-wk High
1,013.00Kč
52-wk Low
833.20Kč

Chart for

About

Komercni Banka as is a Czech Republic-based commercial bank. The Bank’s business activities are divided into three operating segments: Retail Banking, providing products and services to individuals, such as predominantly current and saving accounts, term deposits, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans and mortgages;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč183,587.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 190.05
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 4.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about BKOM.PR

BRIEF-Komercni banka takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent

* Komercni banka says takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale

Oct 10 2017

Komercni Banka sees Czech corporate borrowing slowdown

PRAGUE Komercni Banka, the Czech division of Societe Generale, said its loan growth may not be as strong as expected this year as corporate borrowing has started to slow.

Sep 20 2017

UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, releases provisions

PRAGUE, Aug 2 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

Aug 02 2017

Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, risk costs fall

PRAGUE, Aug 2 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Moody's: countercyclical buffer rise is credit positive for Czech banks

* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth

Jun 19 2017

Komercni Banka will meet higher capital buffer after "surprise" increase

PRAGUE, June 14 Czech lender Komercni Banka will be ready to meet higher capital requirements next year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after the central bank decided this week to make banks put more aside in case of hard times.

Jun 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 pct after HQ bldg sale

PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.

May 04 2017

Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale

PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.

May 04 2017

BRIEF-Komercni Banka AGM approves CZK 40/share dividend

* AGM approves CZK 40/share dividend, investor relations says

Apr 25 2017
» More BKOM.PR News

Earnings vs. Estimates