Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017 * Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017

BRIEF-Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France * Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01 * Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million"

BRIEF-Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency * Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency for clean energy buses in ca