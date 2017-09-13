Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

Edition:
Ballard Power Systems Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup... (more)

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017

* Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France

* Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million"

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency

* Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency for clean energy buses in ca

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Ballard reports Q1 2017 results

* Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions.

May 01 2017
