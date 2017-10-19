Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)
BLDT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,105.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.65 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs4,093.35
Open
Rs4,114.00
Day's High
Rs4,170.00
Day's Low
Rs4,076.95
Volume
795
Avg. Vol
9,003
52-wk High
Rs5,300.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,830.00
About
Blue Dart Express Ltd. is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India. The Company provides courier and express services. The Company's technology-based business offerings include InternetDart, ShopTrack,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs97,470.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.73
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|60.01
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.17
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.77
|15.18