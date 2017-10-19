Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)
BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,705.20INR
19 Oct 2017
1,705.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.10 (-1.17%)
Rs-20.10 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,725.30
Rs1,725.30
Open
Rs1,726.00
Rs1,726.00
Day's High
Rs1,729.85
Rs1,729.85
Day's Low
Rs1,691.05
Rs1,691.05
Volume
15,397
15,397
Avg. Vol
160,875
160,875
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00
Rs812.00
About
Balkrishna Industries Limited is engaged in offering pneumatic tires. The Company offers tires, tubes and tire flaps. It focuses on manufacture of a range of off-highway tires (OHT). These tires are mainly meant for agricultural, industrial and construction, earthmover and port, mining, forestry, lawn and garden and all-terrain... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs164,822.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|96.66
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18