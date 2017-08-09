Edition:
United States

Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE.TO)

BNE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$14.05
Open
$14.01
Day's High
$14.20
Day's Low
$13.90
Volume
97,581
Avg. Vol
140,372
52-wk High
$29.76
52-wk Low
$13.90

Chart for

About

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.71
Market Cap(Mil.): $464.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 33.31
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 8.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about BNE.TO

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp reports Q2 ‍net earnings per share $0.09​

* Bonterra Energy Corp announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy announces qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76

* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

May 10 2017
» More BNE.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICb.ST) 52.65kr +3.88
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICa.ST) 52.65kr +2.87
Nokia Oyj (NOKIA.HE) €5.16 +0.19
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) €115.90 -1.50
Alcatel Lucent SA (ALUA.PA) -- --
Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) $90.00 +0.35
Alvarion Ltd (ALVR.TA) -- --
Airspan Networks Inc (AIRO.PK) $8.30 0.00

Earnings vs. Estimates