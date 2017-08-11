Edition:
United States

Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)

BNRGn.DE on Xetra

48.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€48.02
Open
€48.26
Day's High
€48.33
Day's Low
€47.97
Volume
183,218
Avg. Vol
296,260
52-wk High
€56.32
52-wk Low
€43.02

Chart for

About

Brenntag AG is a Germany-based company active in the field of full-line chemical distribution. It provides business-to-business distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals. The Company purchases and stores large-scale quantities of industrial and specialty chemicals and repackages them into smaller quantities.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,425.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 154.50
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 2.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

Latest News about BNRGn.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

Aug 11 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

Jun 08 2017
» More BNRGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates