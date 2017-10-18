Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit: sources Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia is exploring options for its gold business ScotiaMocatta, including a possible sale of the world's oldest gold trader, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit -sources Oct 18 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia is exploring options for its gold business ScotiaMocatta, including a possible sale of the world's oldest gold trader, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Canadian Scotiabank looks to sell gold trading unit on scandal - FT Oct 18 Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia has put its gold business up for sale in the aftermath of a massive money laundering scandal centred on a U.S. refinery that involved smuggled gold from South America, the Financial Times reported.

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy enters into tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia * Gulfport Energy Corp says ‍on October 4, 2017 entered into a tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia - SEC filing​

BRIEF-Scotia Capital and AIMCO to sell 2,750,000 shares of TMX group * Scotia Capital Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corporation each agree to sell 2,750,000 common shares of TMX Group Limited

BRIEF-Scotiabank increases prime lending rate * ‍Scotiabank - increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate from 2.95 per cent to 3.20 per cent, effective September 7​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Scotiabank CEO says BBVA Chile a 'once in lifetime' opportunity TORONTO Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Brian Porter said on Wednesday the bank's potential acquisition of BBVA's retail business in Chile was a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank CEO says BBVA Chile a "once in lifetime" opportunity TORONTO, Sept 6 Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Brian Porter said on Wednesday the bank's potential acquisition of BBVA's retail business in Chile was a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

BRIEF-Scotiabank says Canadian mortgage market backdrop improved * Scotiabank ceo says backdrop for canadian mortgage market better today than 18 months ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)