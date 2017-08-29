Edition:
Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

BNZL.L on London Stock Exchange

2,249.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
2,255.00
Open
2,261.00
Day's High
2,261.00
Day's Low
2,240.00
Volume
934,037
Avg. Vol
902,958
52-wk High
2,472.00
52-wk Low
1,963.00

About

Bunzl plc is engaged in the distribution and outsourcing service. It supplies a range of non-food products to a range of market sectors. Its segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland, and Rest of the World. It serves six market sectors, including foodservice, which offers non-food consumables, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,554.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 335.89
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Latest News about BNZL.L

UPDATE 1-Bunzl's first-half adjusted pretax profit up 18 pct

Aug 29 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc posted an 18 percent rise in first-half profit, as benefits from recent acquisitions continued to support its growth during the period.

Aug 29 2017

UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half

July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.

Jul 28 2017

UK blue chips led lower by Hargreaves as strong pound takes toll

* Bunzl bounces after upbeat update (Adds details, closing prices)

Jun 28 2017

UPDATE 2-UK's Bunzl sees higher first-half revenue, more acquisitions

June 28 British business supplies distributor Bunzl estimated a better-than-expected 3 percent to 4 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue, boosted by recent acquisitions and business won in North America towards the end of 2016.

Jun 28 2017

UK's Bunzl sees rise in H1 revenue, more acquisitions

June 28 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc estimated a 7 percent increase in first-half revenue at constant currency, as a boost from recent acquisitions continued to play out over the second quarter.

Jun 28 2017
