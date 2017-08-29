Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)
2,249.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-6.00 (-0.27%)
2,255.00
2,261.00
2,261.00
2,240.00
934,037
902,958
2,472.00
1,963.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,554.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|335.89
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.95
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.43
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Bunzl's first-half adjusted pretax profit up 18 pct
Aug 29 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc posted an 18 percent rise in first-half profit, as benefits from recent acquisitions continued to support its growth during the period.
UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half
July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.
UK blue chips led lower by Hargreaves as strong pound takes toll
* Bunzl bounces after upbeat update (Adds details, closing prices)
UPDATE 2-UK's Bunzl sees higher first-half revenue, more acquisitions
June 28 British business supplies distributor Bunzl estimated a better-than-expected 3 percent to 4 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue, boosted by recent acquisitions and business won in North America towards the end of 2016.
June 28 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc estimated a 7 percent increase in first-half revenue at constant currency, as a boost from recent acquisitions continued to play out over the second quarter.