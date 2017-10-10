Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)

BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds * Says finance committee of bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds for minimum amount of INR 5 billion with green shoe option‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fX6VZl Further company coverage:

Indian shares rise for 4th session; Inflation data awaited Sept 12 Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.

BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters * India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters