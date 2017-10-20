Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA.MX)
BOLSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
31.64MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.19 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
$31.83
Open
$31.59
Day's High
$32.00
Day's Low
$31.59
Volume
3,067,793
Avg. Vol
1,750,606
52-wk High
$34.46
52-wk Low
$26.31
About
Bolsa Mexicana De Valores SAB de CV (BMV) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the financial market operations. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Stock Exchange, operating the Mexican stock exchange; Derivatives, listing and trading future and option contracts; Brokerage, providing brokerage... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$18,874.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|592.99
|Dividend:
|1.23
|Yield (%):
|3.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.72
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.11
|15.18