Edition:
United States

Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)

BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs892.85
Open
Rs895.30
Day's High
Rs910.00
Day's Low
Rs895.30
Volume
7,385
Avg. Vol
23,339
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86

Chart for

About

Borosil Glass Works Limited is a holding company, which manufactures scientific ware items and consumer ware items. The Company's segments include Scientificware, Consumerware, Flat Glass and Others. The Scientificware segment includes items used in laboratories and scientific ware, such as laboratory glassware, instruments,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,855.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.10
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.06 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.87 11.32
ROE: -- 16.68 15.18

Latest News about BORO.BO

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls

* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares

* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage:

May 10 2017
» More BORO.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates