Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)
BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.15 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs892.85
Open
Rs895.30
Day's High
Rs910.00
Day's Low
Rs895.30
Volume
7,385
Avg. Vol
23,339
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86
About
Borosil Glass Works Limited is a holding company, which manufactures scientific ware items and consumer ware items. The Company's segments include Scientificware, Consumerware, Flat Glass and Others. The Scientificware segment includes items used in laboratories and scientific ware, such as laboratory glassware, instruments,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,855.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.10
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.06
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.87
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.68
|15.18
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls
* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage: