AirBoss of America Corp (BOS.TO)
BOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
11.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.34%)
$0.04 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
$11.61
$11.61
Open
$11.74
$11.74
Day's High
$11.77
$11.77
Day's Low
$11.59
$11.59
Volume
23,014
23,014
Avg. Vol
11,833
11,833
52-wk High
$14.00
$14.00
52-wk Low
$9.62
$9.62
About
AirBoss of America Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of rubber-based products for resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products and Automotive. The Company, through its AirBoss Rubber Compounding division, is engaged in custom rubber compounding,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$268.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.09
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.58
|15.18
BRIEF-Airboss announces qtrly net sales $69.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $64.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Airboss Of America announces changes to segmented financial reporting
* Airboss of america - announced changes to segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in organizational and governance structures of certain business units