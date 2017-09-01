Edition:
Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

BOSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

21,440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-292.85 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs21,732.80
Open
Rs21,850.00
Day's High
Rs21,850.00
Day's Low
Rs21,333.30
Volume
2,196
Avg. Vol
13,135
52-wk High
Rs25,240.00
52-wk Low
Rs17,671.60

About

Bosch Limited is a holding company. The Company operates in the manufacturing and trading of automotive products. Its segments include Automotive Products and others. The Company offers products, including fuel injection equipment and components; injectors, nozzles and nozzle holders, and starter motors and generators. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.53
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs657,377.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.52
Dividend: 90.00
Yield (%): 0.77

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about BOSH.NS

BRIEF-Bosch plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018

* Says co plans to move into first series production of electromobility in Indian market after 2018 Source text - Bosch is putting electromobility on Indian streets Ready to offer portfolio of electrified solutions for the local market Bosch plans to move into first series production in Indian market after 2018 Bosch India will provide the end-to-end electrified solutions adapted to the Indian market Bosch offers wide range of comprehensive solutions for two-wheelers Bosch Limited will increase

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Bosch says workmen's union at Bengaluru and Bidadi declares one day strike on Aug 30

* Bosch -workmen's union of Bengaluru and Bidadi facilities of co have declared a one day strike on august 30

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Bosch says commissioned 4 MW solar project for New Mangalore Port Trust

* Says has commissioned a 4 MW solar project for the New Mangalore Port Trust

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-India's Bosch June-qtr profit falls 20 pct

* June quarter net profit 3.03 billion rupees versus 3.79 billion rupees last year

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Bosch launches micro climate monitoring system for India

* Says launches micro climate monitoring system for India ; to invest 9 billion rupees for financial year 2017-18

Jun 14 2017

BRIEF-India's Bosch Ltd March-qtr profit down about 10 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees

May 25 2017

BRIEF-Bosch partners with Bangalore Airport to generate renewable energy

* Says Bangalore airport partners with Bosch India to generate renewable energy for its operations Source text: [Bangalore airport partners with Bosch India to generate renewable energy for its operations] Further company coverage:

May 18 2017
