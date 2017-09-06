Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (BOSN.AS)
BOSN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
30.89EUR
20 Oct 2017
30.89EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.11%)
€0.04 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€30.85
€30.85
Open
€30.91
€30.91
Day's High
€30.99
€30.99
Day's Low
€30.74
€30.74
Volume
340,714
340,714
Avg. Vol
523,605
523,605
52-wk High
€35.51
€35.51
52-wk Low
€27.08
€27.08
About
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV (Boskalis) is the Netherlands-based company engaged in the dredging and earthmoving, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. It is divided in four segments. Dredging segment is engaged in port construction and maintenance, land reclamation, coastal defense, and riverbank... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,018.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.08
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|3.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
BRIEF-Boskalis acquires 50 million dollars worth of marine transport contracts
* ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV - BOSKALIS ACQUIRES USD 50 MILLION WORTH OF MARINE TRANSPORT CONTRACTS
Dutch marine services firm Boskalis to trim workforce by around 3 pct
AMSTERDAM, May 15 Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it would cut 230 jobs, or around 3 percent of its workforce, in response to low oil prices that have reduced demand from many of its customers in the offshore oil industry.