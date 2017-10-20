Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF * SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues * France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.

Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.

UPDATE 2-Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops * French govt approves rail tie-up if jobs spares (Adds Alstom, Siemens, French source and details)

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

Construction group Eiffage H1 profits rise, in talks over buying Saipem unit PARIS, Aug 30 Construction group Eiffage maintained its full-year target for higher profits and revenue after posting an increase in first-half earnings, and said it was in talks over buying a business from Italy's Saipem .