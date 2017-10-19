BP PLC (BP.L)

UPDATE 1-BP's Chairman Svanberg to step down as Macondo pain subsides * To remain in office until successor is found (Recasts, updates throughout)

BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses LONDON BP is targeting smaller and wider-ranging investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

Iraq wants to bring back BP after regaining control of Kirkuk oil BAGHDAD/LONDON Iraq said on Wednesday it wanted to bring back BP to help develop Kirkuk oilfields, which Baghdad's military took over this week from the Kurdish Pershmerga forces, but the oil major said it was in no rush to return until security improves.

BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses LONDON, Oct 18 BP is focusing on smaller investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

BP Midstream Partners seeks to raise up to $893 million in IPO BP Midtsream Partners, a unit of British energy company BP Plc, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $893 million from its initial public offering.

