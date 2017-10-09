Edition:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77

About

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is engaged in offering motor spirit (MS), high speed diesel (HSD) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: Downstream petroleum, and Exploration and Production of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,102,306.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,169.25
Dividend: 0.67
Yield (%): 3.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Latest News about BPCL.NS

India's IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources

SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Oct 09 2017

India's HPCL makes its first U.S. oil purchase: chairman

NEW DELHI Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp has made its first purchase of U.S. oil, buying high sulfur crude Mars in a tender, company chairman M. K. Surana said on Monday.

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's

* India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

Sep 12 2017

India's IOC buys more U.S. crude; first to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil

NEW DEHLI Indian state-refiner IOC bought 1.9 million barrels of U.S. crude in its second import tender seeking oil from the Americas, making it the first Indian refiner to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil, a senior official said on Friday.

Aug 11 2017

UPDATE 1-India's HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months

* HPCL evaluates replacing Nigerian sweet oil with U.S. crude

Aug 04 2017

India's BPCL buys first cargo of U.S. WTI Midland oil: sources

NEW DELHI State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 1 million barrels of low-sulfur WTI Midland grade, the first purchase of the U.S. grade by an Indian company, through a tender, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said.

Aug 03 2017

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

Aug 01 2017

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Aug 1 Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

Aug 01 2017

India buys first ever U.S. crude oil, to step up purchases

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE India, the world's third-largest oil importer, will import crude oil from the United States for the first time after Indian Oil Corp bought a cargo that will be delivered in October.

Jul 10 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: AU Small Finance Bank listing ceremony in Mumbai. 11:30 am: SIAM to release June sales data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7

Jul 09 2017
