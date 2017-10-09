Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

India's IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

India's HPCL makes its first U.S. oil purchase: chairman NEW DELHI Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp has made its first purchase of U.S. oil, buying high sulfur crude Mars in a tender, company chairman M. K. Surana said on Monday.

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's * India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

India's IOC buys more U.S. crude; first to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil NEW DEHLI Indian state-refiner IOC bought 1.9 million barrels of U.S. crude in its second import tender seeking oil from the Americas, making it the first Indian refiner to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil, a senior official said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-India's HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months * HPCL evaluates replacing Nigerian sweet oil with U.S. crude

India's BPCL buys first cargo of U.S. WTI Midland oil: sources NEW DELHI State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 1 million barrels of low-sulfur WTI Midland grade, the first purchase of the U.S. grade by an Indian company, through a tender, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said.

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Aug 1 Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

India buys first ever U.S. crude oil, to step up purchases NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE India, the world's third-largest oil importer, will import crude oil from the United States for the first time after Indian Oil Corp bought a cargo that will be delivered in October.