Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF_u.TO)
22.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.13 (-0.58%)
$22.26
$22.27
$22.30
$22.13
13,891
18,384
$23.50
$20.52
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$448.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.29
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|6.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|74.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.84
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.60
|15.18
BRIEF-Boston Pizza announces senior management change
* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund - Pacinda will also resign as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Boston Pizza International announces sale of fund units
* Boston Pizza International Inc. announces sale of fund units
BRIEF-Boston Pizza International to internally reorganize
* Boston Pizza International Inc. announces plans for internal reorganization
BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39
* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results including franchise sales of $212.7 million for the period, an increase of 0.9% versus the same period one year ago
BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q1 earnings per unit $0.26
* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results, including franchise sales of $202.4 million for the period, an increase of 2.2% versus one year ago
