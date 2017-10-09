Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)
BPOST.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
24.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Bpost SA, formerly bpost NV is a Belgium-based provider of postal services in Belgium. The Company's services include collection, transport, online parcels and doorstep financial transactions. It specializes in inbound and outbound international mail and sorting and delivery of letters. Bpost also provides solutions in document... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,806.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|200.00
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|3.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|60.01
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.17
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.77
|15.18
Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.
