Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)
24.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ -0.04 (-0.16%)
R$ 24.59
R$ 24.90
R$ 25.15
R$ 24.44
2,235,500
2,278,502
R$ 28.16
R$ 11.24
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 8,085.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|349.55
|Dividend:
|0.47
|Yield (%):
|2.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.14
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.44
|15.18
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks hit record high, Brazil stocks lifted by commodities
(Adds details from Mexico on bourse record high) By Sheky Espejo and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 25 Mexico's stock market hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, boosted by expectations of good earnings, while Brazil's stocks hit a one-month high as commodity price gains lifted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose for the third straight session, inching up by 0.09 percent from Monday, as data sh
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday as commodity price gains boosted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. China-listed iron ore futures snapped a three-day losing streak on the back of China's strong steel sector, lifting shares in Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner. Shares in Bradespar SA, a key Vale shareholder, rose about 5 percent. Rising crude futures lifted shar
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday as a rally in the prices of commodity boosted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. China-listed iron ore futures also snapped a three-day losing streak on the back of China's strong steel sector, lifting shares in Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner. Bradespar SA, a key Vale shareholder, were the biggest gainers on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index.
RIO DE JANEIRO Shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA approved a share conversion plan on Tuesday in a move that should boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares and limit government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore producer.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA approved a share conversion plan on Tuesday in a move that should boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares and limit government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore producer.