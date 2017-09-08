Edition:
Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange

1,905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
1,893.00
Open
1,894.00
Day's High
1,915.00
Day's Low
1,891.00
Volume
1,594,413
Avg. Vol
1,853,101
52-wk High
1,915.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00

About

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company's segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): £8,135.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 427.04
Dividend: 28.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.45 11.32
ROE: -- 13.67 15.18

Latest News about BRBY.L

Britain's FTSE falls as consumer stocks falter, Greene King drowns sorrows

LONDON, Sept 8 A fall in mining stocks put pressure on Britain's top share index on Friday, while British consumer-facing stocks came into sharp focus after pub operator Greene King's shares plunged following a bleak trading update.

Sep 08 2017

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal eyes record margins as H1 profits rise

* L'Oreal strikes upbeat note over outlook (Adds detail, background)

Jul 27 2017

Philip Green poaches Burberry man to be TopShop CEO

LONDON, July 19 British retail tycoon Philip Green has recruited Burberry's chief merchandising officer, Paul Price, to be the boss of his TopShop/TopMan fashion chains and drive their expansion overseas.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Burberry says 68.5 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report, 31.5 pct against

* 68.52 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour to approve director's remuneration report for year ended 31 March 2017, 31.48 percent of votes cast against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Nearly a third of Burberry investors object to top executives' pay

LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders in Burberry voted against the luxury goods company's executive pay report on Thursday, despite a move by its new finance chief Julie Brown to head off the opposition by foregoing a share options award worth up to 2.4 million pounds ($3.11 million).

Jul 13 2017

Nearly a third of Burberry investors rebel over pay

LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders at Burberry failed to back the company's executive pay package at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Jul 13 2017

Rebound in Chinese demand boosts Burberry sales

LONDON Luxury brand Burberry reported better than expected same-store sales in its first quarterly report under new CEO Marco Gobbetti, helped by a rebound in Chinese demand and another good performance in its home British market. | Video

Jul 12 2017

FTSE has best day since April on Burberry gains, dovish Yellen; Carillion collapses

* Carillion finds fresh record low, 3-day losses extend to 70 pct (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

Jul 12 2017

Burberry boost, energy strength send FTSE higher

* Carillion finds fresh record low as another broker downgrades

Jul 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Rebound in Chinese demand boosts Burberry sales

* Shares rise 2.8 percent to top FTSE-100 index (Adds CFO comments, shares, analyst reaction)

Jul 12 2017
