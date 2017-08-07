Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS)
BRIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,636.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-49.60 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs4,685.85
Open
Rs4,710.00
Day's High
Rs4,725.00
Day's Low
Rs4,620.10
Volume
14,699
Avg. Vol
139,736
52-wk High
Rs4,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,772.85
About
Britannia Industries Limited is a food company, which is engaged in the manufacture of biscuits, cakes and rusks. The Company operates through the Foods segment, which comprises bakery and dairy products. The Company's product brands under biscuits category include Good Day, Crackers, NutriChoice, Marie Gold, Tiger, Milk Bikis,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs556,624.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.06
|Dividend:
|22.00
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries June-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct
* Consol June quarter profit 2.16 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries consol March-qtr profit rises 6 pct
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.25 billion rupees last year
India's Britannia Industries Q4 profit up 6 pct
May 25 Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a six percent rise in fourth-quarter consolidated profit.