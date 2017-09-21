Edition:
Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)

BRKM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

47.37BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.89 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
R$ 46.48
Open
R$ 46.71
Day's High
R$ 47.89
Day's Low
R$ 46.71
Volume
1,239,400
Avg. Vol
1,382,181
52-wk High
R$ 47.89
52-wk Low
R$ 25.99

Chart for

About

Braskem S.A. produces thermoplastic resins. The Company's segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 38,017.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 797.86
Dividend: 1.26
Yield (%): 3.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about BRKM5.SA

Exclusive: Brazil's Braskem terminates supply contract with Venezuela's PDVSA

HOUSTON/SAO PAULO Brazil's Braskem has terminated a contract to buy light virgin naphtha and natural gasoline from Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA that would expire this month, the petrochemical company said on Thursday.

Sep 21 2017

Braskem denies reports on merger of stock classes

BRASILIA, Sept 20 Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said it is not studying a possible share restructuring, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Sep 20 2017

Brazil's Braskem agrees to settle U.S. class action for $10 million

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit with a $10 million payment.

Sep 14 2017

Brazil's Braskem second-quarter net income jumps to 1.142 bln reais

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazil's Braskem SA , Latin America's largest petrochemical company, posted second-quarter net income of 1.142 billion reais ($360 million), up from 275 milion reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Aug 16 2017

Braskem eyes U.S. move amid changes to shareholder pact: media reports

SAO PAULO The controlling shareholders of Brazil-based petrochemical producer Braskem SA are considering moving to a U.S. headquarters as they study options to simplify its ownership structure and improve corporate governance, newspapers reported on Friday.

Aug 04 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate future yields down on inflation figures

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 19 Yields on Brazilian interest-rate futures fell on Wednesday as traders increased bets on a sharp rate cut this month after a new report showing deflation. The IGP-M price index, released on Wednesday, fell 0.71 percent between June 21 and July 10, the latest indicator pointing to a drop in prices after the official IPCA index, released on July 7, fell in June for the first time in 11 years. The report bolstered bets the central

Jul 19 2017

Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord: filing

SAO PAULO Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA began discussions with construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] to revise the shareholder accord in petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil company said on Tuesday.

Jul 18 2017

