BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA)

BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

Brazil's BR Malls prices offering at 11 reais per share, source says SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.