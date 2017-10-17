Edition:
United States

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BRSAN.IS)

BRSAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

10.73TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.28%)
Prev Close
10.76TL
Open
10.80TL
Day's High
10.85TL
Day's Low
10.72TL
Volume
557,415
Avg. Vol
696,205
52-wk High
12.45TL
52-wk Low
7.56TL

Chart for

About

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Borusan Mannesmann) is a Turkey-based manufacturer of pipes and tubes. The Company provides a range of products include gas pipes, water pipes, general-purpose pipes, boiler pipes, construction pipes and profiles, industrial pipes and profiles, large diameter pipes used in infrastruc... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,563.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 141.75
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 5.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates