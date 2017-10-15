Edition:
United States

Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

BRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

471.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.50 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs461.55
Open
Rs463.90
Day's High
Rs477.70
Day's Low
Rs463.40
Volume
106,336
Avg. Vol
283,154
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs283.95

Chart for

About

Bharti Airtel Limited is a global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. In India, the Company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high-speed home broadband, DTH and enterprise services, including national and international... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,893,768.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,997.40
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

Latest News about BRTI.BO

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

* Says ‍Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

Oct 15 2017

India's Bharti Airtel stock surges on Tata mobile unit deal

MUMBAI India's Bharti Airtel Ltd saw its share price surge as much as 8 percent in early Friday trade as investors cheered its purchase of Tata Group's mobile arm, in a deal that secures 40 million new clients and spectrum at little cost.

Oct 13 2017

Fitch: Indian Telco Consolidation Continues with Bharti-Tata Deal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 13 (Fitch) Bharti Airtel Limited's (BBB-/Stable) announcement that it plans to acquire the consumer mobile operations of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (Tata Telecom business) is positive for the deal participants as well as the industry, Fitch Ratings says. Bharti's credit profile will improve slightly as it is paying no consideration for the operations, which it would acquire free of debt.

Oct 13 2017

Indian shares, bonds rise on steady inflation; Bharti Airtel rallies

Oct 13 Indian shares, bonds, and the rupee gained on Friday after data showed inflation held steady, instead of accelerating as expected, raising tentative hopes the central bank would be less hawkish about interest rates.

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​

* Says board approved scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2z2Q92s Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-‍Millicom and Bharti Airtel complete Ghana transaction​

* ‍Millicom and Bharti Airtel complete Ghana transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to buy Tata's consumer telecom business‍​

* Co, Tata entered into deal to merge consumer mobile businesses of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited into Bharti Airtel‍​‍​

Oct 12 2017

India's Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's consumer mobile business

MUMBAI, Oct 12 India's top telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel will acquire the consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, the companies said on Thursday.

Oct 12 2017

India's Bharti Airtel ties up with handset maker to launch cheaper 4G smartphone

Oct 11 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecom operator, said on Wednesday it had partnered with handset maker Karbonn Mobiles to introduce a 4G-enabled smartphone at the price of a feature phone.

Oct 11 2017
» More BRTI.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates