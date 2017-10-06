Edition:
BT Group PLC (BT.L)

BT.L on London Stock Exchange

270.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.85 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
272.70
Open
272.00
Day's High
273.85
Day's Low
270.25
Volume
16,267,209
Avg. Vol
22,158,574
52-wk High
400.70
52-wk Low
268.00

About

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): £26,862.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,917.73
Dividend: 10.55
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about BT.L

Fitch Maintains Sky at 'BBB-', Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Sky plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. Both ratings remain on Rating Watch Positive (RWP), where they were placed on 16 December 2016 after Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) announced its intention to acquire full control of the UK-based direct-to-home broadcaster. The RWP reflects Fitch's expectation of strong strategic and opera

Oct 06 2017

Fitch Affirms BT Group plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BT Group plc's (BT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. BT's ratings take into account its broad scale, business diversification and established market positions across a competitive UK communications market. A series of problems including cash-flow restatements following the discovery of unauthorised accou

Sep 25 2017

BT floats 600 million-pound plan to push broadband into remote corners of UK

LONDON British telecoms provider BT has offered to invest up to 600 million pounds ($778 million) to provide faster broadband services to remote parts of the country, Britain's government said on Sunday.

Jul 29 2017

Cigarette stocks slump, earnings see FTSE 100 mark worst week in a month

* AstraZeneca shares recover slightly (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)

Jul 28 2017

UPDATE 3-BT pays out to avoid court battle over Italian scandal

LONDON, July 28 BT suffered a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit after taking a fresh charge to avoid legal claims from two major investors over an Italian accounting scandal.

Jul 28 2017

Britain's FTSE heads for weekly loss as Italy takes toll on BT

LONDON, July 28 Britain's major share index slipped, heading for a weaker finish to the week after corporate earnings drove big swings in individual stocks, with BT Friday's biggest faller.

Jul 28 2017

Investor settlement over Italian scandal hits BT profits

LONDON, July 28 Britain's BT posted a 42 percent drop in first-quarter pretax profit due to a settlement with investors Deutsche Telekom and Orange over an Italian accounting scandal.

Jul 28 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36 points at 7406.8 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale has sunk back to depths hit just after last year's Brexit vote and worse may be to come as households' view of the broader economic situation dropped to a four-year low, according to a survey on Friday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to begin permanently shuttering the gasoline-producing unit

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom says to closely monitor BT's compliance with new commitments

* Announced how openreach will be held to account, as it becomes legally separate from BT, to ensure it delivers for phone and broadband users

Jul 13 2017

BT chairman defends handling of "perfect storm" at feisty AGM

LONDON, July 12 The outgoing chairman of BT was forced to defend his handling of a "perfect storm" of troubles that hit the British company this year, saying he had battled to stabilise the business and prevent damage from spreading.

Jul 12 2017
