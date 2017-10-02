Edition:
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB_u.TO)

BTB_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$4.62
Open
$4.62
Day's High
$4.63
Day's Low
$4.60
Volume
110,790
Avg. Vol
64,838
52-wk High
$4.93
52-wk Low
$4.20

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties... (more)

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): $197.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.72
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 9.09

P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about BTB_u.TO

BRIEF-BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units

* ‍REIT is finalising its due diligence to buy retail property located in quebec city region for $35.9 million excluding transaction fees​

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of a property

* BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$2.625 million​

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-BTB closes acquisition of retail property in St-Hubert

* BTB closed the acquisition of a retail property in St-Hubert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-BTB acquires retail property in St-Hubert

* BTB Real Estate Investment Trust - deal for ‍$23.2 million​

Aug 03 2017
