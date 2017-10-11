B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

BRIEF-B2gold reports ‍first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali * First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule​

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02 * B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start

BRIEF-B2Gold sees ‍production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold​ * B2Gold Corp - company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces

BRIEF-B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility