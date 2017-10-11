B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)
BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,206.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|978.83
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.46
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.75
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-1.97
|15.18
BRIEF-B2gold reports first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali
* First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start
BRIEF-B2Gold sees production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold
* B2Gold Corp - company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces
BRIEF-B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility
* B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01
* B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start