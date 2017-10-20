Edition:
Affine RE SA (BTPP.PA)

BTPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€16.50
Open
€16.74
Day's High
€16.75
Day's Low
€16.51
Volume
3,972
Avg. Vol
10,647
52-wk High
€18.00
52-wk Low
€13.90

Chart for

About

Affine RE SA is a France-based property investment and real estate company, involved in the commercial property sector. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, including Banimmo SA, a company specializing in the real estate leasing; Concerto Developpement SAS, which is engaged in the logistic engineering, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): €166.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10.06
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 6.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

