Affine RE SA (BTPP.PA)
BTPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
16.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
16.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.02 (+0.12%)
€0.02 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€16.50
€16.50
Open
€16.74
€16.74
Day's High
€16.75
€16.75
Day's Low
€16.51
€16.51
Volume
3,972
3,972
Avg. Vol
10,647
10,647
52-wk High
€18.00
€18.00
52-wk Low
€13.90
€13.90
About
Affine RE SA is a France-based property investment and real estate company, involved in the commercial property sector. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, including Banimmo SA, a company specializing in the real estate leasing; Concerto Developpement SAS, which is engaged in the logistic engineering, including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€166.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.06
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|6.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18