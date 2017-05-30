Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)
BVB.DE on Xetra
7.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.02 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
€7.46
Open
€7.49
Day's High
€7.58
Day's Low
€7.36
Volume
200,862
Avg. Vol
307,462
52-wk High
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72
About
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA is a Germany-based company engaged in the operation of Ballspielverein Borussia (BVB), a professional football club based in Dortmund, Germany. BVB's stadium, the Signal Iduna Park, is a football-specific arena capable of holding approximately 81,000 spectators for Bundesliga (German league)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€687.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.00
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|0.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|48.73
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|15.18
BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund and head coach Thomas Tuchel terminate cooperation with immediate effect
* BORUSSIA DORTMUND AND HEAD COACH THOMAS TUCHEL TERMINATE THEIR COOPERATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund 9-month revenues up 18.7 pct at 285.5 million euros
* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017