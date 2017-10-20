B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)
BVMF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
24.64BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.19 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.45
Open
R$ 24.42
Day's High
R$ 24.74
Day's Low
R$ 24.40
Volume
5,524,900
Avg. Vol
7,770,866
52-wk High
R$ 25.09
52-wk Low
R$ 14.94
About
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the operation of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. Its business is divided into three segments: Bovespa, which manages the national stock exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) markets for securities trading... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 50,737.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,059.14
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.72
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.11
|15.18