Edition:
United States

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)

BVMF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.64BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.19 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.45
Open
R$ 24.42
Day's High
R$ 24.74
Day's Low
R$ 24.40
Volume
5,524,900
Avg. Vol
7,770,866
52-wk High
R$ 25.09
52-wk Low
R$ 14.94

Chart for

About

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, formerly BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the operation of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange. Its business is divided into three segments: Bovespa, which manages the national stock exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) markets for securities trading... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 50,737.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,059.14
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.72 11.32
ROE: -- 13.11 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates