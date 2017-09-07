Edition:
Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

BVS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,205.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
1,193.00
Open
1,194.00
Day's High
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,190.00
Volume
277,541
Avg. Vol
614,758
52-wk High
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,621.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 134.60
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.53 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.34 11.32
ROE: -- 15.20 15.18

