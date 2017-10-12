Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)
17,835.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
3.00 (+0.02%)
17,832.00
17,835.00
17,886.00
17,513.00
1,692,437
1,025,900
18,374.00
14,650.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R59,332.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|336.16
|Dividend:
|264.00
|Yield (%):
|2.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.95
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.43
|15.18
BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help
* IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain
JOHANNESBURG Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.
South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain
JOHANNESBURG, July 14 Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal
* To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)