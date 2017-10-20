Balwin Properties Ltd (BWNJ.J)
BWNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
650.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.15%)
1.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Balwin Properties Limited is a home builder in South Africa. The Company focuses on developing residential estates. The Company's segments include United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers its developments in Cape Town, Somerset West, Johannesburg (JHB) North, JHB South, JHB East and Pretoria East. Its developments in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R3,069.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|472.19
|Dividend:
|31.00
|Yield (%):
|6.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|10.89
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.