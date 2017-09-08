Edition:
Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)

BYD_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$94.19
Open
$94.39
Day's High
$94.86
Day's Low
$93.06
Volume
10,708
Avg. Vol
30,632
52-wk High
$103.00
52-wk Low
$80.17

About

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund's primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.09
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,747.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 18.63
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 0.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 55.69 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.05 11.32
ROE: -- 7.68 15.18

Latest News about BYD_u.TO

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers

* Boyd Group Income Fund notes impact of Hurricane Irma- Announces temporary closure of Florida and coastal Georgia collision repair centers

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021

* Boyd Group Income Fund -on Nov 2, intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Oct 31, 2021​

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831

* Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility

* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility

May 29 2017

BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results

* Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016

May 12 2017
