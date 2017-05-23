Edition:
Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)

BYG.L on London Stock Exchange

798.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
796.50
Open
795.00
Day's High
801.50
Day's Low
793.00
Volume
139,938
Avg. Vol
217,966
52-wk High
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50

About

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,264.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 158.48
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.43 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.57 11.32
ROE: -- 15.36 15.18

Latest News about BYG.L

BRIEF-Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises

* FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg

May 23 2017
