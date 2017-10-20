Edition:
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA (BYMA.BA)

BYMA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

220.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$13.00 (+6.27%)
Prev Close
$207.50
Open
$210.00
Day's High
$223.00
Day's Low
$210.00
Volume
159,166
Avg. Vol
92,674
52-wk High
$223.00
52-wk Low
$100.00

About

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos SA (BYMA) is an Argentina-based company engaged in the stock exchange operation. The Company provides services, which integrates the trading process on its digital trading floor. Its services range includes orders management, primary and secondary negotiations, market monitoring, management of future... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $16,813.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 76.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.72 11.32
ROE: -- 13.11 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

