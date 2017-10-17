Edition:
Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)

C4X.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€1.51
Open
€1.50
Day's High
€1.55
Day's Low
€1.48
Volume
211,061
Avg. Vol
603,949
52-wk High
€5.46
52-wk Low
€1.39

About

Onxeo SA, formerly Bioalliance Pharma SA, is a France-based biopharmaceutical company. In July 2014, the Company, as the continuing entity, merged with Topotarget AS creating Onxeo, a company dedicated to orphan oncology diseases. Onxeo aims at holding a portfolio of advanced programs targeting severe pathologies with unmet... (more)

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €76.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.69
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

