Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)
1.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€1.51
€1.50
€1.55
€1.48
211,061
603,949
€5.46
€1.39
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€76.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|50.69
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-Onxeo reports commercial court of Paris decision in lawsuit against SpeBio/SpePharm
* Onxeo reports first instance decision from commercial court of Paris in lawsuit against SpeBio/SpePharm
BRIEF-Onxeo introduces chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides platON
* ONXEO INTRODUCES PLATON™, A PROPRIETARY CHEMISTRY PLATFORM OF DECOY OLIGONUCLEOTIDES
BRIEF-Onxeo announces preclinical data for combination of AsiDNA™ and belinostat
* ANNOUNCES COMPELLING PRECLINICAL DATA IN COMBINATION FOR ITS TWO INNOVATIVE COMPOUNDS, ASIDNA™ AND BELINOSTAT
BRIEF-Onxeo grants exclusive worldwide license for Validive to Monopar Therapeutics
* ONXEO GRANTS EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE OF VALIDIVE DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF ORAL SEVERE MUCOSITIS TO MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS
BRIEF-Onxeo divests two non-core products to Vectans Pharma
* ONXEO DIVESTS TWO NON-CORE PRODUCTS IN ORAL PATHOLOGIES TO VECTANS PHARMA
BRIEF-Onxeo H1 net loss stable at 11.6 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Onxeo announces positive preclinical proof of concept results for AsiDNA
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT RESULTS CONFIRMING ASIDNA ACTIVITY VIA SYSTEMIC ADMINISTRATION
BRIEF-Onxeo launches capital increase by means of accelerated book-build offering
* ONXEO LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILD OFFERING
BRIEF-Onxeo gets 10th positive DSMB recommendation to continue Livatag relive phase III trial in HCC
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES 10TH POSITIVE DSMB RECOMMENDATION TO CONTINUE LIVATAG® RELIVE PHASE III TRIAL IN HCC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA