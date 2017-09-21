Edition:
United States

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)

CACT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.66SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.66
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,625,834
52-wk High
$1.71
52-wk Low
$1.39

Chart for

About

CapitaLand Commercial Trust is a Singapore-based commercial real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust focuses on owning and investing in commercial real estate and real estate-related assets. It invests in office buildings, and car park and other buildings. The Trust's properties have total net lettable area of approximatel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,987.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,607.16
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 4.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about CACT.SI

UPDATE 2-CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln

* Deal comes amid improving outlook for Singapore office rents

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces launch of S$700.0 mln rights issue

* Co is undertaking rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about S$700.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 21 2017

CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 CapitaLand Commercial Trust said on Thursday it was buying an office tower in Singapore's financial district for for S$2.1 billion ($1.55 billion) from BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager.

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management

* Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust updates on cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion

* S$34.8 million in aggregate principal amount of s$175 million 2.5 per cent. Convertible bonds due 12 sept been converted and cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces an estimated distribution per unit of 2.27 cents for Q2 2017

* Announces an estimated distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.27 cents for 2Q 2017

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park

Jul 12 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds

* S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 29 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street

* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter

May 01 2017
» More CACT.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates