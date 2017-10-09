Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)

French bankers weighing Brexit face Paris pressure to come home LONDON/PARIS While most London-based bankers are brushing up on their German to prepare for a move to Frankfurt post-Brexit, senior staff at French investment banks expect to say "Oui" to government pressure to bring jobs home to Paris.

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Credit Agricole buys three small Italian banks as part of rescue deal MILAN, Sept 29 Italy solved one of its remaining banking headaches on Friday as France's Credit Agricole agreed to take over three small ailing banks for 130 million euros ($153 million).

BRIEF-Italy's Atlante to invest 500 mln euros to buy three savings banks' bad debts * To invest 500 million euros to buy bad loans that Italian savings banks Cesena, Rimini, San Miniato must sell before being taken over by Credit Agricole

BRIEF-Cesena, Rimini, San Miniato to shed 3 bln euro soured debts before takeover * Will take over Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings bank only after they shed a gross 3 billion euros of impaired debts

BRIEF-Credit Agricole to acquire more than 95 percent of Cesena, Rimini And San Miniato banks * REG-CREDIT AGRICOLE SA ANNOUNCES IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 95% OF THE CESENA, RIMINI AND SAN MINIATO SAVINGS BANKS

Fitch Affirms Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises at 'A-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises' (UBAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The IDRs and Support Rating of UBAF are driven by potential support f

Credit Agricole to move European govt bonds trading to Paris this month LONDON Credit Agricole is to move its European government bonds trading platform from London to Paris in September 2017, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters.