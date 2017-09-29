Edition:
Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

753.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs755.50
Open
Rs759.75
Day's High
Rs761.40
Day's Low
Rs747.20
Volume
95,374
Avg. Vol
534,242
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

About

Capital First Limited is an India-based financial company, which is focused on providing debt financing to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Indian consumers. The Company's products include personal loans, business loans, loan against property, two wheeler loans, pre-owned car loan and insurance. The Company also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.68
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs74,454.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 98.82
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 0.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about CAPF.NS

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees

* Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs‍​

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct‍​

* Increase in FIIs/FPIs investment limit of Capital First Ltd from 24 percent to 50 pct‍​

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Capital First gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wN8d31 Further company coverage:

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wqg4mZ) Further company coverage:

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgLsnR Further company coverage:

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Capital First seeks members' nod for raising shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs

* Seeks members' nod for increasing shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs upto aggregate limit of 50 percent of paid-up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2veZlBK Further company coverage:

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-India's Capital First approves increase in limits of shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs

* Approved increase in limits of total shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs put together upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-India's Capital First consol June-qtr profit up about 36 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 491.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 6.22 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uYu83Y) Further company coverage:

Aug 02 2017
